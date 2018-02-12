Gibson Dunn Scores IP Transactions Partner In Silicon Valley

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 8:52 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP announced Monday that it had hired a White & Case LLP partner with a high-profile intellectual and technology transactions practice for its Silicon Valley office.



Carrie LeRoy, who joins as a partner, represents clients in complex IP licensing, cross-border and commercial transactions, according to Gibson Dunn. That work includes includes mergers and acquisitions, asset purchases, joint development and IP divestitures, patent and other technology license agreements, and outsourcing. Her clients have ranged from Fortune 100 companies to startups with emerging technology....

To view the full article, register now.