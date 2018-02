Cybersecurity Gets Boost In Trump's 2019 Budget Proposal

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 9:44 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Monday released a budget proposal for the 2019 fiscal year that calls for increased spending on cybersecurity efforts across the federal government, including the allocation of $8 billion to boost initiatives at the U.S. Department of Defense and $1 billion to help improve cyberthreat information-sharing between the public and private sectors.



The spending proposal, called "Efficient, Effective, Accountable: An American Budget," is a starting block for budget negotiations by Congress, which passed legislation Friday that cemented spending caps for the next year....

To view the full article, register now.