Montana Robocall Ban Survives 1st Amendment Challenge

Law360, Washington (February 13, 2018, 4:30 PM EST) -- A Montana federal judge denied a political consulting firm’s constitutional challenge to the state’s anti-campaign robocall law, saying although the legislation is a content-based regulation of speech, it serves a compelling governmental interest and is sufficiently narrowly tailored to survive strict scrutiny.



Montana’s 1991 law prohibiting automated sales and political campaign calls is a narrowly tailored regulation meant to protect residents’ control over communication on their own privately owned telephones rather than a restriction on political speech in a public forum, U.S. District Judge Charles Lovell...

