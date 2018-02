Gluten-Free Group Drops TM Spat With Chef Jamie Oliver

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 8:19 PM EST) -- A gluten intolerance group suing celebrity chef Jamie Oliver for allegedly infringing its trademark by using a symbol that misleads consumers into believing his recipes are certified gluten-free asked a Washington federal court Monday to dismiss the suit.



Gluten Intolerance Group of North America sought to free the defendants, the British chef and his Jamie Oliver Enterprises Ltd., from all claims in the suit that accused him of infringing the mark the group uses to certify products as gluten-free — a circle with the letters GF...

To view the full article, register now.