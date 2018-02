Feds, Ex-UBS Trader Spar Over Fraud, Spoofing Counts

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 9:29 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors traded barbs Monday with a former UBS trader accused of scheming to manipulate the precious metals market, arguing he is right to say six of the seven counts against him do not belong in Connecticut federal court but wrong to say they should be thrown out for good.



Andre Flotron has argued that the three counts of commodities fraud and three counts of spoofing he is facing in a criminal case should be dismissed with prejudice because the government knew it could not establish...

To view the full article, register now.