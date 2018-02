Clean Energy On Chopping Block In Trump Budget Blueprint

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 7:13 PM EST) -- Clean energy development bears the brunt of U.S. Department of Energy spending cuts proposed by President Donald Trump on Monday, as it did in last year’s budget blueprint, while the Department of the Interior's slimmed-down budget looks to use expanded energy leasing revenues to pay for public infrastructure projects.



Compared with the drastic cuts proposed for the Environmental Protection Agency, the DOI and DOE got off relatively easily in Trump's proposed budget for the 2019 fiscal year. The DOE's $30.6 billion proposed budget would actually represent...

To view the full article, register now.