MillerCoors Hit With Trademark Suit Over Keystone Rebrand

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 8:22 PM EST) -- MillerCoors was sued for trademark infringement Monday by a California craft beer maker called Stone Brewing Co. over the giant’s recent decision to market its Keystone brand simply as “Stone.”



Stone Brewing, one of the country’s largest craft brewers, says it was forced to file the case to halt a “misguided campaign” by MillerCoors to “steal the consumer loyalty and awesome reputation of Stone’s craft brews.”



Stone Brewing says MillerCoors’ new Keystone cans create consumer confusion.



“MillerCoors recently decided to rebrand its Colorado Rockies-themed ‘Keystone’...

