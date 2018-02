BLM Proposes Pulling Back Obama’s Methane Flaring Rule

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 3:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Monday proposed to eliminate most of an Obama-era rule aimed at reducing the amount of methane that oil and gas companies release on federal and Native American lands, saying the regulations are too costly for business.



The public has 60 days to comment on the proposed rule, which seeks to undo the bulk of a major effort by the previous administration to reduce the amount of methane vented and flared from certain gas wells. The Obama administration had sought...

