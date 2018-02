Ex-Kilpatrick Townsend Enviro Atty Joins Nelson Mullins

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 5:23 PM EST) -- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP has hired an environmental attorney from Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP to boost its capabilities to advise clients in various industries on regulatory compliance and counseling, the firm announced Monday.



Noelle E. Wooten made the move over from her old firm to Nelson Mullins’ Charlotte, North Carolina, office as a partner, the firm said on Monday. A veteran of Kilpatrick Townsend for more than two decades, she said she has found her new firm has good working relationships with people...

