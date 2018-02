6 Takeaways For The Sports Industry From Tax Reform

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 1:24 PM EST) -- As taxpayers and employers alike grapple with the sweeping changes to federal tax law signed late last year, athletes, coaches and teams aren't immune from the money-saving — and cash-costing — effects of the reform.



In December, President Donald Trump signed into law H.R. 1, formerly known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which brought about massive, Republican-led reform to the U.S. tax code.



Here, Law360 looks at six takeaways about what the changes mean for the sports industry.



Congress Is Becoming More of an...

To view the full article, register now.