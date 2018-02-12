Broadband Groups Laud Trump Infrastructure Proposal

Law360, Washington (February 12, 2018, 6:41 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s plan to spur at least $1.5 trillion in infrastructure investment rolled out on Monday included elements intended to increase investment in broadband build-out — to the delight of many in the telecommunications sector.



Parts of the plan included streamlining regulatory approvals for broadband build-out, beyond what the Federal Communications Commission suggested in recent months, as well as increased private access to bonds. While the administration has touted a planned $200 billion federal investment, many telecommunications groups homed in on planned regulatory cuts, including...

