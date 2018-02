Ill. Worker's Brief Tees Up Union Fees Case In High Court

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:34 PM EST) -- An Illinois state worker pushing the U.S. Supreme Court to stop public sector unions from making nonmembers cover certain administrative costs filed his last brief Monday, rejecting his union and state opponents’ claims that the fees impose legal limits on government workers’ free speech.



Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services worker Mark Janus, who is backed by the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, said in his reply brief that making nonmembers who are represented by unions pay so-called agency fees violates the Constitution because...

