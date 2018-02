US Antitrust Enforcers Look To Keep Budgets, Staff Level

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 9:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission on Monday asked for their budgets to remain mostly level in fiscal year 2019 and called for staffing levels to stay the same as well.



The DOJ and FTC each submitted their budget proposals to Congress on Monday. The DOJ's Antitrust Division is requesting a budget of $164.7 million for the next fiscal year, the same that it requested for 2018. The FTC is requesting $309.7 million, or around 1.2 percent more than last...

