Temple Faces Class Action Over Inflated Online MBA Ranking

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 4:55 PM EST) -- A student in Temple University’s online MBA program lobbed putative class claims on Monday accusing the school of knowingly submitting false data to U.S. News & World Report to boost the program’s ranking by the publication.



Kyle Smith said the university was able to achieve four consecutive rankings in U.S. News & World Report as the top online MBA program in the country after misreporting the number of incoming students who had submitted GMAT or GRE scores as part of their applications.



While Temple has maintained...

