Former Venezuelan Oil Execs Charged In Bribery Scheme

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 9:00 PM EST) -- Prosecutors on Monday unveiled foreign bribery-related charges against five former Venezuelan government officials allegedly connected to a scheme to fraudulently secure energy contracts from the South American nation’s state-owned oil giant, saying one of the officials has been extradited from Spain.



Cesar Rincon, extradited on Friday, made his initial appearance in Texas federal court on Monday in the sprawling case that has already netted the U.S. Department of Justice several guilty pleas, prosecutors said.



Rincon had been an official of the state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela SA...

