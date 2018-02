Cloth Pet Carriers Excluded From Baggage Duty Rate: CIT

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:27 PM EST) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade judge on Monday concluded that the federal government had misclassified certain imported cloth pet carriers as travel bags subject to a higher tariff rate, although the judge stopped short of determining what the appropriate rate should be.



Judge Gary S. Katzmann’s ruling marked a partial win for Quaker Pet Group LLC, which since 2013 has been fighting to overturn the government’s determination that its imported pet transporters fell into the category of “travel, sports and similar bags,” which carry a...

