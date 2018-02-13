Expert Analysis

An Overview Of The New International Tax Provisions

By Carol Tello and Lauren Stewart February 13, 2018, 10:26 AM EST

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 10:26 AM EST) -- The new tax law made significant international tax changes that affect both U.S. and foreign-parented multinational corporations. In this video, Eversheds Sutherland LLP partner Carol Tello and associate Lauren Stewart provide an overview of the provisions, including:

The impact of the reduced corporate tax rate The shift to a hybrid territorial/worldwide system Base erosion provisions, including BEAT and hybrid transactions

Carol P. Tello is a partner at Eversheds Sutherland LLP in Washington, D.C.
