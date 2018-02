Cohen Firm Sued Over Alleged 'No Girls Allowed' Hostility

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 11:04 PM EST) -- An executive at Steven A. Cohen’s investment firm said the company’s bias against women permeates every facet of the firm, where women are paid less, skipped for promotions and are told that some meetings are “no girls allowed,” according to a suit lodged in New York federal court on Monday.



Point72 Asset Management employs relatively few women in leadership positions, perpetuating an environment where discrimination runs rampant, according to executive Lauren Bonner's lawsuit. (Getty) Point72 Asset Management LP, which had until Jan. 1 operated as Cohen’s...

