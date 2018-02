150K Employers Must Enroll Staff In Pensions By June

Law360, London (February 13, 2018, 4:04 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government said on Tuesday that figures released by the U.K.’s pension regulator show that 150,000 employers still need to enroll their staff onto workplace pensions, which are typically provided by insurance companies, before the June deadline.



A representative at The Pension's Regulator told Law360 that businesses which fail to do this by the deadline may face an initial £400 ($555) penalty notice, which will increase daily.



Businesses that have not yet enrolled their employees onto workplace pensions are mostly made up of smaller companies...

