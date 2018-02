Commerce To Probe Welded Pipe Dumping Allegations

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 4:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce plans to investigate whether imports of certain welded pipe from nations such as Canada, China, India and South Korea are being dumped in the U.S. or whether producers are getting unfair subsidies for the products, the agency announced on Tuesday.



Commerce will look into allegations that dumping margins of up to 132.63 percent exist for the products and whether the products are being unfairly subsidized through efforts such as tax incentives, export subsidies, subsidized loans and inputs for less than adequate...

