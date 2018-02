Charming Charlie Gets OK To Poll Creditors On Ch. 11 Plan

Law360, Wilmington (February 13, 2018, 8:51 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge gave jewelry and accessories retailer Charming Charlie Inc. the green light Tuesday to poll creditors on its Chapter 11 plan to rework its more than $150 million in debt, approving the debtor’s disclosure statement on the plan after it resolved concerns from unsecured creditors.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi signed an order that set a March 22 voting deadline and aims for a Chapter 11 confirmation hearing April 3.



Charming Charlie's debt rework comes from a restructuring support agreement it had with...

