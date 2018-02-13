White & Case Launches Houston Office With Oil, Gas Focus

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 6:38 PM EST) -- International firm White & Case LLP opened a new office in Houston on Monday, with a focus on the oil and gas industry, both in the United States and abroad.



The new location is starting out with three Texas-based partners, including two with international experience in the oil & gas sector, and one White & Case partner transferring in from U.K., the firm announced Monday.



"An office in Houston furthers the firm's strategy to grow in the United States while supporting the firm's industry priority groups," ...

To view the full article, register now.