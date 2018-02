McElroy Deutsch Nabs Ex-Locke Lord Atty For New RI Office

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 3:56 PM EST) -- McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP has expanded into Rhode Island, as the firm opened an office in the state and brought in a former Locke Lord LLP product liability and health care specialist to manage and build out the new location.



McElroy Deutsch announced on Feb. 12 that litigator Paul E. Dwyer joined as a partner and the first member of the firm’s new Providence office. Dwyer’s practice focuses primarily on product and general liability as well as health care, representing both corporate clients and...

