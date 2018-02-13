Deals Rumor Mill: Walgreens, Actera, Sberbank

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 7:44 PM EST) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has offered to take over pharmaceutical giant AmerisourceBergen Corp., according to a Monday evening report from The Wall Street Journal. The report said representatives for Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina made contact with associates of AmerisourceBergen CEO Steven Collis to discuss a potential deal. Walgreens already owns a 26 percent stake in AmerisourceBergen. No offer has actually been presented as of yet, the report noted, and its possible the talks result in no action. AmerisourceBergen currently has a market value of almost $20...

