Cozen's Botched Filing Sank $6.8M Judgment, Suit Says

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 3:39 PM EST) -- A trust held on behalf of a Pennsylvania family sued Cozen O’Connor in state court Monday, accusing the firm of sinking a $6.8 million judgment against an investment firm by failing to file in the proper court.



GBForefront LP — established by the late Warren Weiner, who owned Deb Shops, to provide for his grandchildren — said that by not filing a complaint against Forefront Management Group in state court, the firm gave a federal judge cause to throw out the judgment.



The underlying suit sought...

