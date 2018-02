PE-Owned Smashburger Sells 45% Stake For $100M

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 4:52 PM EST) -- Denver, Colorado-based Smashburger, owned by private equity firm Consumer Capital Partners LLC, on Tuesday announced that Jollibee Foods Corp. has acquired an additional 45 percent in the burger chain for $100 million.



Jollibee, a fast-food chain popular in the Philippines, will increase its stake in Smashburger to 85 percent. With the deal, Jollibee will bring Smashburger to Southeast Asia and add to its network of 3,799 stores worldwide.



"Jollibee has been an invaluable strategic partner to date,” Smashburger co-founder and CEO Tom Ryan said in a...

