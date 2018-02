Trump's Immigration Plan Hits Africa, Asia, Latin America

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 3:27 PM EST) -- The Trump administration’s proposals for redrawing the nation’s immigration system through reductions in family reunification visas and the elimination of the diversity visa lottery would negatively impact the entry of nationals from Africa, Asia and Latin America into the U.S., according to an analysis released on Monday by the Center for American Progress.



The reductions in reunification visas would reduce the annual entry of immigrants by approximately 307,000 people and nixing the diversity visa program would reduce the number of individuals from areas such as Africa...

