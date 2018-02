NJ Court Reinstates Suit Over Bank’s Anti-Harassment Duties

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 3:43 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appellate court on Tuesday revived a former bank employee’s suit against her old employer, ruling that the bank’s code of ethics was ambiguous as to whether it required the bank to enforce anti-harassment provisions that the employee’s supervisor allegedly violated with impunity.



Angela Maselli will be able to proceed with her breach of contract claims against Valley National Bancorp after a two-judge Appellate Division panel determined that a disclaimer in Valley’s code of ethics, which the bank leaned on to argue it...

