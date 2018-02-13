Expert Analysis

Health Republic’s Curious Liquidation: Part 14

By James Veach February 13, 2018, 5:49 PM EST

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 5:49 PM EST) -- This series follows and discusses the unusual liquidation process of Health Republic Insurance of New York. Catch up on previous installments of this series here.

In Part 13, we addressed the explanations of benefits (EOBs) that the liquidator has been issuing since August 2017. We also reviewed the liquidator’s “partial” audited financial statement for Health Report, a statement that covers the period from May 11, 2016, through Dec. 31, 2016.

We promised that in Part 14 we would turn to the liquidator’s “Report on the Status of...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular