Paris Launches New International Dispute Division

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:11 PM EST) -- France’s Ministry of Justice on Monday announced the creation of a new international division of the Paris Court of Appeal that will specialize in hearing international disputes, including complex commercial and financial matters.



The Paris Court of Appeal, the Commercial Court and the Paris Bar signed off on agreements creating an international commercial chamber on Feb. 7, the ministry said, explaining that the new division will be equipped to handle a variety of international disputes, including commercial contracts, arbitrations, trade concerns, unfair competition claims and financial...

To view the full article, register now.