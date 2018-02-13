Paris Launches New International Dispute Division

By Shayna Posses

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:11 PM EST) -- France’s Ministry of Justice on Monday announced the creation of a new international division of the Paris Court of Appeal that will specialize in hearing international disputes, including complex commercial and financial matters.

The Paris Court of Appeal, the Commercial Court and the Paris Bar signed off on agreements creating an international commercial chamber on Feb. 7, the ministry said, explaining that the new division will be equipped to handle a variety of international disputes, including commercial contracts, arbitrations, trade concerns, unfair competition claims and financial...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular