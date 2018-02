Make New E-Filed Suits Public Now, Cook County Clerk Told

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 5:00 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge won’t wait any longer for the Cook County Circuit Court clerk to implement a system to make new electronically filed lawsuits immediately available to the public and media outlets, the judge said Tuesday, rejecting the clerk’s request for a stay while she appeals his order.



U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly gutted Court Clerk Dorothy Brown’s request for a delay in a strongly worded opinion, rejecting each of Brown’s arguments in turn and telling her to plan on obeying his Jan. 8 order....

