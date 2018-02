Energy Funds For Schools New Twist In Tribal Budget Battle

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 7:03 PM EST) -- The Trump administration’s proposed 2019 budget proposes a multibillion-dollar boost for repairing Bureau of Indian Education schools with revenue from energy development on federal lands, but raises concerns about how the plan would work and whether other tribal funding priorities will get short shrift, attorneys say.



In a statement Monday, the U.S. Department of the Interior, which includes the BIE, touted proposed legislation in the budget that would create a “Public Lands Infrastructure Fund” to direct a share of as much as $18 billion in funds...

