Notre Dame Can't Undo NCAA Homework Scandal Sanction

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 7:41 PM EST) -- The NCAA on Tuesday said the University of Notre Dame football team must vacate victories from two seasons based on academic rule infractions by a former student-trainer, rejecting arguments by the school that the penalties are excessive and the organization overstepped its authority by implementing them.



The NCAA’s Division I Infractions Appeals Committee upheld the November 2016 finding that the trainer had performed academic work for two football players and provided “impermissible academic extra benefits” to six others. As a result of the infractions, several athletes...

