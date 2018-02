A Field Guide To The Senate's Immigration Proposals

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 11:02 PM EST) -- As the Senate continues its freewheeling immigration debate, members of both parties are competing to reach 60 votes on one of numerous proposals balancing relief for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals beneficiaries with border security.



At the center of the debate is what will happen to the so-called Dreamers, some 800,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. Established in 2012, DACA has offered deportation relief and work authorization to these young immigrants, but in September the Trump administration announced that DACA would end...

