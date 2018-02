Fed. Circ. Affirms Duties On Chinese Chlorine Compounds

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 8:39 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade that sustained the U.S. Department of Commerce's second remand results on an anti-dumping order on chlorine compound imports from China, after Chinese manufacturers asked for further remand.



In a one-line nonprecedential order, the panel upheld the CIT’s decision to sustain the second remand results of a sixth administrative review on the order, despite arguments that Commerce wrongly selected the Philippines instead of India as an “economically comparable” surrogate country — among...

