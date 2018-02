State Dept. Revises Arms Regs For South Sudan

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 10:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of State is amending federal regulations governing the trafficking of arms to include South Sudan as a country where the export and import of weaponry is prohibited, according to a notice Wednesday in the Federal Register.



The department is amending the International Traffic in Arms Regulations, or ITAR, to include reference to the East African country among the department's regulations on banned exports, imports, and sales to and from certain countries, according to the notice.



The department also intends to update its defense...

To view the full article, register now.