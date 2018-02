USPTO Says Fed Circ. Ruling Misapplies Aqua Decision

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 9:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has asked the Federal Circuit to reconsider the court's recent application of a landmark en banc ruling that shifted the burden of proof for amending patents during America Invents Act reviews, suggesting that the panel's latest decision misinterpreted that order.



In a motion for rehearing filed earlier this month, the USPTO suggested that a Federal Circuit panel in December incorrectly interpreted the en banc appellate court’s 2017 Aqua Products Inc. decision, which discarded USPTO rules that put the burden on...

