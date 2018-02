Tesla Unit Asks Justices To Reject Utility’s Immunity Bid

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:24 PM EST) -- A Tesla Inc. unit urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject an Arizona utility's efforts to immediately challenge a finding that the utility is not immune from an antitrust suit, arguing Monday that the power district’s state action defense is a shield from liability, not litigation.



Tesla Energy Operations Inc., formerly known as SolarCity Corp., argued in its brief that Salt River Project Agricultural Improvement and Power District should have to wait until there is a final decision in the district court before appealing a ruling...

To view the full article, register now.