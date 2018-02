Ethics Group Seeks Probe Of Ex-Rail Official's Outside Work

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:46 PM EST) -- An ethics watchdog group asked the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday to investigate the Federal Railroad Administration’s former deputy administrator, who resigned Saturday amid questions about simultaneous consulting work he did for a Mississippi county sheriff’s department while serving as a federal official.



Campaign for Accountability, which describes itself as a nonpartisan, nonprofit watchdog group focused on public accountability, sent a letter asking the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section to investigate whether Heath Hall violated federal criminal law by willfully filing a public financial disclosure report...

