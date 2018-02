Enviros Challenge EPA Permit For Gulf Oil Drillers At 5th Circ.

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 6:40 PM EST) -- The Center for Biological Diversity and other environmental groups asked the Fifth Circuit on Tuesday to review a U.S. Environmental Protection Act permit that allowed offshore oil and gas platforms to dump fracking and drilling waste into Gulf of Mexico waters, saying not enough was known about the dangers of those activities.



The environmental groups’ short petition challenges the EPA’s decision to grant a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit providing offshore oil and gas operators with the ability to discharge drilling and fracking fluid along...

