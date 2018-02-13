Fla. Justices Shut AG Out Of Oral Args In Asbestos Case
The brief order rejects Florida Attorney General Pamela Bondi’s request to appear at oral arguments to support using the stricter so-called Daubert standard for expert testimony in an appeal by a mesothelioma sufferer. The man, Richard DeLisle, is challenging a Florida appeals court’s decision to overturn an $8 million verdict in...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login