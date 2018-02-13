Fla. Justices Shut AG Out Of Oral Args In Asbestos Case

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 5:46 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court declined Tuesday to hear oral arguments from the state's attorney general next month in an asbestos case that could determine whether Florida's courts adopt a stricter standard for screening expert testimony.



The brief order rejects Florida Attorney General Pamela Bondi’s request to appear at oral arguments to support using the stricter so-called Daubert standard for expert testimony in an appeal by a mesothelioma sufferer. The man, Richard DeLisle, is challenging a Florida appeals court’s decision to overturn an $8 million verdict in...

