11th Circ. Asked To Rehear Amgen, Pfizer Win In Enbrel Suit

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 9:18 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit failed to consider several issues when it ruled in favor of Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Wyeth Inc. in a lawsuit brought by a woman claiming their arthritis drug, Enbrel, caused severe infections, according to a motion for rehearing filed Monday.



Rebecca Small, who has been litigating her case against the drugmakers with her husband, Lawrence, since 2012, said the panel’s mid-January decision affirming summary judgment for the companies failed to consider all of her arguments about whether her doctor knew enough to...

To view the full article, register now.