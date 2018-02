EEOC's Gender Bias Suit Can Continue Against Ohio Shipper

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 7:06 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge said a proposed class action claiming a shipping company deterred women from applying as dockworkers will press on, saying the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission had succeeded in defining its claim after she threatened to toss an earlier complaint.



U.S. District Judge Susan J. Dlott sided with the EEOC’s motion to keep the case going despite R&L Carriers Shared Services LLC’s motion to dismiss, noting specific instances where women were turned down and arguing that R&L had a well-known tendency not to hire...

