EU Bank Seeks Pause In $1.68B Beirut Terror Victim Redress

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 1:51 PM EST) -- A Luxembourg bank has asked the Second Circuit to hold off on allowing families of victims of the 1983 Beirut U.S. Marine Corps barracks bombing to pursue $1.68 billion linked to Iran’s central bank, saying it wants time to appeal the court’s panel decision to the Supreme Court.



Clearstream Banking SA’s motion on Monday to stay the panel’s decision said the Second Circuit’s order for a lower court to take another look at whether the families could access the bonds held in a Clearstream account by...

To view the full article, register now.