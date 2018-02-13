Cenveo Creditor Seeks Probe, Alleging Insider Deals At Co.

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:22 PM EST) -- A noteholder in envelope maker Cenveo Inc. on Monday asked a New York bankruptcy court to appoint an examiner to look at what it called insider dealing at the company, saying its restructuring plan hands out bonuses to management and shortchanges junior creditors.



Brigade Capital Management LP accused Cenveo’s controlling shareholders of engaging in insider dealings that culminated in a restructuring support agreement that undervalued the company and shortchanged second-tier noteholders while handing out “substantial” equity grants to the current management.



“The RSA thus essentially guarantees...

To view the full article, register now.