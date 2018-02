Sunoco Pipeline Driller Files $25M Suit Over Equipment Woes

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 5:00 PM EST) -- A drilling company accused a supplier in Pennsylvania federal court on Monday of costing it more than $25 million as a result of faulty equipment it provided for work on a Sunoco Inc. pipeline project and a pair of wells at a U.S. Air Force base.



The complaint accuses Vermeer Mid Atlantic LLC of breaching its contract with US Bortek LLC after it failed to supply functioning equipment for the horizontal drilling projects Bortek was hired to help complete, and for failing to repair the faulty...

