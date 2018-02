Split 9th Circ. Backs EpiCept Win In Patent-Deal Suit

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:16 PM EST) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday affirmed a jury decision in favor of EpiCept Corp. in a suit brought by doctors who claim the pharmaceutical company breached its contract by failing to develop patents into FDA-approved drugs, finding that the jury was adequately instructed.



In a per curiam decision, the majority agreed with the lower court’s finding that Drs. Kenton L. Crowley and John A. Flores had waived challenges to the jury instructions. The majority also held that the jury was properly informed that a...

