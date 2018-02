Poultry Farm Seeks Sanctions For ‘Knowingly False’ Claims

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 4:03 PM EST) -- One of the largest poultry producers in the United States asked a California federal judge on Tuesday to dismiss a suit from three nonprofits, along with other sanctions, due to "salacious" and "outlandish" allegations made based on U.S. Department of Agriculture test data the company claims was knowingly misrepresented.



Sanderson Farms Inc., which bills itself as one of the nation's leading food corporations, argued to U.S. District Court Judge Richard Seeborg that the nonprofit plaintiffs and their counsel violated federal court rules by improperly filing pleadings...

