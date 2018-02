BNSF Loses Tussle Over Wash. Rest-Break Rule

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:18 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Tuesday agreed to toss a lawsuit brought by BNSF Railway Co. against Washington state’s labor chief that aimed to block the state’s rest-break rule from being applied to railroad employees, saying the company hadn’t shown there was a “substantial controversy” between the parties.



U.S. District Judge Robert J. Bryan dismissed BNSF’s complaint against Joel Sacks, director of the Washington Department of Labor and Industries, finding that the department had said the state’s rest-break laws wouldn’t be imposed on the company, and only...

