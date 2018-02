Teva Exits Philly Reglan Mass Tort With Settlement

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:15 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania state court judge has approved a confidential settlement that puts an end to all claims against Teva Pharmaceuticals and its subsidiaries in the mass tort proceeding over the digestion drug Reglan, substantially winnowing the number of overall outstanding claims.



In an order signed on Feb. 6 and docketed Monday, Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas Judge Arnold New accepted a global dismissal order involving Teva and subsidiaries. The settlement affects roughly 1,700 of the more than 2,000 cases pending in the Reglan mass tort...

